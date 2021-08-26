Delhi cop’s son arrested for shooting man in head in alleged road rage incident

Southwest Delhi DCP Ingit Pratap Singh informed that Bhati's friend dialled 100 to inform police about the incident.

The son of a Delhi Police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the head near the IGI Airport in the national capital in a a suspected case of road rage. The victim was returning from a temple in Haryana along with his friends when the incident occured. The accused, whose mother is a Delhi Police officer, has been arrested.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the victim has been identified as Sandeep Bhati. He was returning from a temple in Haryana’s Bhiwadi and was driving towards his Noida residence when the incident took place in the Delhi Cantt area near IGI Airport. Delhi Police informed that Bhati is currently undergoing treatment and is critical.

According to police, a blue Swift car started following Bhati’s car from the airport. Witnesses told the IE that Bhati had tried to overtake the Swift car twice on the way. The accused then followed his car and fired two bullets – one of which hit the rear glass of Bhati’s car and another his head.

Southwest Delhi DCP Ingit Pratap Singh informed that Bhati’s friend dialled 100 to inform police about the incident. “We went to the spot and met Bhati’s friend Ashu with police staff, they told us the injured person was admitted to Yatharth hospital. When we reached the hospital, Bhati’s other friends Gaurav and Vipin met us. Gaurav gave a complaint saying the friends visited a temple in Bhiwadi and were on their way back when an unknown person started following them from the Airport,” said the DCP.

Bhati’s friend informed them that when they reached RTR Marg, the accused parked his car near them and started firing at them using his pistol.

The police have registered a case of rash driving, attempted murder under the Arms Act on the complaint of Gaurav. The police scanned the CCTV footage during the investigation and identified the Swift car. DCP Singh informed that the car is owned by a woman resident of the Kalkaji area. The accused has been identified as Nitin Singh (27). “After the firing incident, the accused went to Kalkaji and slammed his car near the road. He then sent his car to a repair shop in Okhla which our team has seized,” said Singh.