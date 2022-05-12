Delhi: Consumers to have online, offline routes to opt for power subsidy; modalities likely to be finalised by month-end

Consumers here will be given both online and offline options to opt for or out of the power subsidy given by the Delhi government on monthly consumption of up to 400 units of electricity, officials said. Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that consumers will be provided power subsidy if they demand it.

The decision to allow financially able consumers to opt out of the subsidy scheme was taken by the government after receiving suggestions from people that the money saved could be spent on building schools and hospitals, he had said. The modalities for registration of consumers for subsidy is likely to be finalised by the month-end.

The department is also consulting with power discoms (distribution companies) to make the registration process smooth, officials said on Wednesday. Since a majority of over 80 per cent consumers pay their electricity bill online, there will be usual platforms of discom portals and apps for registering to opt in or out of the subsidy scheme, a power department official said.

However, those not using the online mode will be free to do so by filling up forms and submitting it at discom offices, the official said. Consumers will have to opt for subsidy from October 1.There are 58.18 lakh power consumers in Delhi out of which 47.11 lakh are benefited by the subsidy scheme.Domestic consumers who use up to 200 units a month are given 100 per cent subsidy. Those consumers whose monthly consumption is 201-400 units get subsidy up to Rs 800.