Delhi constable awarded last year arrested for looting jewellery worth Rs 5 crore

The accused has been serving the police for close to a decade now. (Representative image)

A Delhi Police cop who was honoured with the ‘best beat constable’ award last year has been arrested by the Haryana Police for allegedly looting a bank earlier this year. The case relates to a robbery of jewellery worth Rs 5 crore at a bank in Panipat. According to police, the CCTV footage of the incident showed the constable carrying out the loot along with an accomplice. The accused is from Panipat.

The accused’s father and a relative were also held in connection with the crime recently, police said, adding that an amount of Rs 12 lakh was recovered from them. Speaking about the accused further, the police said that the cop, who was posted at Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Cell, was absent since August without informing anyone.

The cop is also accused of rape by a woman, who filed a complaint against him earlier this year an an enquiry was launched. The accused was shifted to Police Lines while the probe was on and then to MACT Cell. He was out on bail when he allegedly carried out the robbery.

The accused has been serving the police for close to a decade now and was awarded when he was stationed at the Adarsh Nagar police station las year.

Earlier this month, another Delhi Police constable was arrested on charges of siphoning off Rs 20 lakh meant for house rent allowance (HRA) arrears of 24 constables to his wife’s account. The 34-year-old was posted in the accounts section of the DCP’s office in Outer Delhi. He was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police after an internal inquiry was conducted.

Speaking about the incident, additional CP (EOW) O P Mishra said that the constable was held after an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The constable during questioning revealed he was posted with the accounts section since 2016.