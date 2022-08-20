Delhi Congress leaders demand Manish Sisodia’s resignation

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the Aam Admi Party office here on Saturday demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy.

The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should remove Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is named in an FIR registered by the CBI in the excise policy “scam”, said Delhi Congress media department vice chairman Parvez Alam.

Sisodia’s residence was searched by the CBI for several hours by the CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in execution of Excise Policy 2021-22 on Friday. He has been named among 15 persons in an FIR registered by the probe agency.

Earlier this month, the deputy chief minister had accused former LG Anil Baijal of changing his stand over the opening of liquor vends in unauthorised areas and claimed that it led to a loss of thousands of crores to the city government.

Sisodia had said he sent the details of the matter to the CBI and asked for a probe into it.

“On November 15 last year, two days before the implementation of the policy, the LG changed his stand and introduced a condition mandating permission from the Delhi Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to open liquor shops in unauthorised areas,” he had alleged.

“As a result, the shops could not be opened in unauthorised areas, leading to a loss of revenue of thousands of crores to the government. On the other hand, the shops that opened witnessed a huge income,” he had said.