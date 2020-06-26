Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar detained for paying tribute to Ladakh martyrs near India Gate without permission

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar was detained by police near India Gate for paying homage to Ladakh martyrs near India Gate.
Police detained Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar and his party colleagues after they gathered near India Gate without permission on Friday to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers killed in a border clash with Chinese troops, officials said.
Five Delhi Congressmen were sitting near Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay homage to the soldiers killed in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15, the Delhi Congress chief said.
“The policemen came and without listening to us shoved us into a vehicle and took us to Tilak Marg police station,” he said.
A senior police officer said a few people had gathered near National Stadium without any permission.
“They were told to disperse immediately in view of the directives of the Central and Delhi government. When they refused, they were detained,” he said.
@INCDelhi अध्यक्ष @Ch_AnilKumarINC
राज्यसभा सांसद श्री हुसैन दलवई, प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष @ShivaniChopra_ पूर्व विधायक श्री @adarshshastri श्री @RomeshSabharwal व कार्यकर्ताओं को दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा शहीदों को श्रंद्धांजलि देतें हुए डिटेन कर लिया गया है।#SpeakUpForOurJawans pic.twitter.com/Y6BnVyrkg3
— Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) June 26, 2020
Twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed in violent clash with Chinese troops along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.
