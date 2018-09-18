​​​
  3. Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken abroad for health checkup, hasn’t resigned, says PC Chacko

Amid reports that Ajay Maken has resigned as the Congress's Delhi unit chief, a party leader said Tuesday he has gone for a medical checkup abroad and will continue to serve the post after returning.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 2:59 PM
Maken has informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and in-charge of the party’s Delhi unit, P C Chacko, about his trip, party leaders said. “Maken has not resigned and will continue to be the Delhi Congress chief,” Chacko told PTI.

“He has left and has informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and me about his medical checkup. He will return on September 22,” he said. Chacko said Maken will resume work after returning on September 22 to Delhi.

