Fuel price hike: Delhi commuters stare at hardships as auto and taxi drivers go on strike from today

Commuters in Delhi are set to face inconvenience as various unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers have decided to go on two-day strike from today. Protesting against the spike in fuel prices, the unions are demanding hike in fare rates and slashing of CNG prices.

The strike has not been called off despite assurance from the Delhi government to resolve their issues. The Delhi government had announced forming a committee to look into fare revision in a time-bound manner.

“We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday in view of no action by the government to help us by slashing prices of fuels and revising fares,” President, Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, Kamaljeet Gill, said.

General secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the “unprecedented” hike in rates of CNG has taken a toll auto and cab drivers. “We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems which is not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide Rs 35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices,” he said.

Auto and Taxi Association of Delhi, a unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, has announced a strike in Delhi on April 18 and 19. They claim that a large number of autos and cabs will not hit the streets of Delhi on these two days.

Hundreds of auto, taxi and cab drivers staged a protest at the Delhi Secretariat recently demanding subsidy on CNG prices. “We cannot keep plying our autos and cabs bearing losses everyday as the CNG prices are galloping. This is a symbolic protest to oppose the price hike,” Soni said.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.

General secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch, Shyamlal Gola, said that RTV buses, numbering around 10,000, will also be off road in support of the demands to revise fares and bring down CNG prices. The feeder buses play a crucial role in last mile connectivity running from Metro stations to interior localities in the city.