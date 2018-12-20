Delhi colder than Shimla! National capital shivers as mercury plummets

Delhi colder than Shimla! (IE)

The National Capital witnessed winter mornings colder than Shimla on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the temperature of the two remained almost similar. The situation will continue to be the same as the cold wave conditions will continue till December 22, said the MeT department. And on Thursday the temperature in Delhi dropped to 4 degrees Celsius in the morning, the lowest recorded this year. According to IMD, this trend is expected to continue over the next week as well.

“The minimum temperature at Delhi today was recorded at 4 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below the season’s average. It is the lowest temperature recorded so far in this month,” an IMD official told PTI.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday, whereas the famous hill station had a minimum temperature of 9.4 degree Celsius. Himachal’s capital Shimla received snowfall last week, but its temperature remained 4 degrees above normal.

According to the forecast by IMD, Delhi winter mornings will continue to be colder than that in Shimla till Christmas. The cold wave condition will continue till December 22, said the Met Department. And the minimum temperature is expected to be between 4 and 6 degree Celsius, whereas that in Shimla is around 6 to 7 degree Celsius.

Not just Delhi, many places like Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hisar and Karnal remained colder than hilly tourist destinations like Shimla, Dharamshala and Palampur in the past few days.

However, the temperature recorded during the day says a whole different story. On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded at Delhi was 22.4 degree Celsius, whereas that in Shimla was 16.3 degree Celsius.

With the drop in temperature and high humidity, the pollution levels in the national capital spiked up as well. On Wednesday, the AQI stood at 347. It will worsen on Thursday, according to SAFAR forecast, though it will stay in the very poor range only.