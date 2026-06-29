Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered action against Fortis Hospital after a district administration inquiry reportedly uncovered multiple irregularities, including alleged lapses in patient care, following the death of a youth with stab injuries.

The probe was launched after a complaint received during the Chief Minister’s Jan Sunwai programme alleged that the hospital delayed emergency treatment after demanding payment upfront, a delay that the victim’s family claims ultimately led to the young man’s death.

Probe initiated after family alleges treatment delay caused death

According to officials, the inquiry began after the family of a youth who suffered stab injuries accused the hospital of refusing immediate treatment until payment formalities were completed. The complaint alleged that crucial time was lost because emergency care was not initiated immediately, worsening the victim’s condition and eventually leading to his death.

Taking serious note of the allegations, the Delhi CM directed district authorities to immediately investigate the matter.

In a statement, the Delhi government said the Chief Minister ordered an urgent inspection after receiving the complaint and that preliminary discrepancies had been identified during the inquiry.

Inspection team finds multiple irregularities

A joint inspection team led by the Central District Magistrate, along with officials from the Health Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Fire Service and other departments, conducted an on-site inspection of the hospital on Thursday.

Officials reviewed CCTV footage, emergency department records and hospital protocols during the investigation.

According to the government, footage showed that the injured youth had entered the emergency department on his own, indicating that immediate medical intervention could potentially have improved his chances of survival. The state government said a detailed report is now being prepared for further examination.

Alleged violations include fire safety and building lapses

The inspection reportedly uncovered several irregularities beyond patient care concerns. Serious lapses in compliance with standard operating procedures governing medical protocols. Authorities said these findings raise broader concerns regarding operational compliance and patient safety standards at the hospital.

Delhi government warns of strict action

The Chief Minister’s Office said strict action would follow if the inquiry confirms irregularities. In its statement, the government said every hospital in Delhi is obligated to provide timely and dignified medical treatment without compromise.

“Any irregularity established during the inquiry shall invite strict action. Every hospital in Delhi is duty-bound to serve patients with responsibility and integrity, and there can be no compromise with a patient’s right to timely and dignified care,” the statement said.

District Magistrate SS Parihar said preliminary findings indicate irregularities and a comprehensive report is currently being finalised.

Fortis says it will cooperate with authorities

Responding to the controversy, Fortis Hospital said it would fully cooperate with the investigation. In a statement, the hospital said it would review the details once formally communicated by authorities and reiterated that patient safety remains its highest priority.

“We will review the details once formally shared with us and extend our full cooperation to the authorities. Patient safety and well-being continue to be our foremost priority,” the hospital said.