Delhi CM Kejriwal visits minor rape victim’s family, announce Rs 10 lakh aid

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited a city hospital to meet the family of a minor girl who was raped earlier this week. Speaking to reporters later, Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh as an aid to the family. The Chief Minister also promised to provide a good lawyer to represent the case in the court.

The Chief Minister also informed that he met the doctors treating the girl and the girl is out of danger now.

“We will give Rs 10 lakhs as compensation to the family of the girl who was sexually assaulted. I met the doctors, she is stable now and out of danger. We will also provide an advocate to the family,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, police said that a man has been arrested for raping the minor girl. According to police, the accused identified as Nanhey, a resident of Bulandshahr, allegedly lured the girl out, took her to a deserted area and raped her.

After raping, he left her and fled. Locals spotted the girl coming out of the deserted area and informed the police. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors confirmed rape, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that a team was formed to find out the family of the girl and after appropriate efforts, the parents of the girl, who work as daily labourers, were found.

A case has been filed against Nanhey under Section 376 of IPC (rape) and Section 6 of POCSO. Also, CCTV footage of the area was being examined. Police said that the accused was an alcoholic.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, has demanded the case to be fast-tracked and the death penalty for the accused.

“Met 6-year-old rape survivor in hospital. Shell shocked! Each inch of her body has marks of brutality. Private parts comp destroyed! Last year I kept hunger strike for 10 days 4 death to child rapists but yet 2 be implemented even in Del. The system is responsible for this rape!” she wrote on Twitter.