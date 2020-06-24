Delhi CM Kejriwal tells centre to scrap order requiring COVID-19 patients to visit govt facility for assessment

By: |
Published: June 24, 2020 8:43 PM

The Delhi chief minister said that if the administration and police forcibly take patients to COVID care centres for their clinical assessment, it will be like their detention for 15 days.

Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal,Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus drug, COVID-19 drug, antiviral drug, Coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19 vaccineIf a COVID-19 patient has a fever of 103 F, he will also have to stand in long queues at government-run centres under the new system, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said. (File Image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is “not correct”.

The chief minister said that if the administration and police forcibly take patients to COVID care centres for their clinical assessment, it will be like their detention for 15 days.

Related News

“The Delhi government, Centre and other organisations have been working in cooperation with each other. I request the Centre to roll back the order,” Kejriwal told reporters during a visit at a banquet hall-turned-COVID care facility.

If a COVID-19 patient has a fever of 103 F, he will also have to stand in long queues at government-run centres under the new system, Kejriwal said, asking whether a system should work like this.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi CM Kejriwal tells centre to scrap order requiring COVID-19 patients to visit govt facility for assessment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘Take it from me!’ BJP-led Manipur govt will complete its term: Ram Madhav
2Coronil tablet: Complaint against Ramdev, Balkrishna in Muzaffarpur court over coronavirus treatment claims
3Nation trusts Modi to handle ‘bigger enemy’ China, but await befitting reply: Survey