Delhi CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi for swearing-in ceremony

Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi for swearing-in ceremony of AAP government on February 16.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM-designate by Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, news agency ANI reported on Friday. Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third straight time on February 16 at iconic Ramlila Maidan.

The AAP pulled out a stunning victory in the just held Assembly elections in the national capital, winning 62 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won just eight seats, five more than its 2015 tally. The Congress party drew a blank again.

Earlier on Thursday, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that no chief minister or political leaders from other states will be part of Kejriwal’s oath ceremony. ‘The party wants to keep the upcoming February 16 event Delhi-specific,” he said.

In 2013 and 2015 as well, no political leaders and chief ministers from other states had been invited for the AAP leader’s s oath ceremony.

According to a PTI report, all the seven BJP MPs of Delhi and newly-elected party MLAs are likely to be invited for the ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party has said that the ceremony will be a government event that will be open to public. The party has planned mobilisation of people for the mega event and all the newly-elected MLAs of the party have been asked to ensure huge participation from their constituencies.

On Thursday, Kejriwal himself invited Delhiites to attend his oath ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 16 to ‘bless their son’. “Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan,” he tweeted in Hindi.

According to senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the oath-taking ceremony will start at 10 AM on Sunday. All cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event.