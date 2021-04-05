  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi CM asks officials to expedite projects of wastewater reuse, groundwater recharge

April 5, 2021 7:01 PM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed officials to expedite all ongoing projects related to wastewater reuse and groundwater recharge to increase the availability of drinking water in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal,The Delhi government had earlier proposed providing treated wastewater to neighbouring states for irrigation in exchange for drinking water.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed officials to expedite all ongoing projects related to wastewater reuse and groundwater recharge to increase the availability of drinking water in the national capital. At a review meeting with officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Kejriwal asked officers to expedite negotiations with neighbouring states to exchange treated wastewater for drinking water. Twenty-five million gallons of treated water a day will be diverted from the Rithala sewage treatment plant to the Auchandi canal, “in return of clean water that will be received from Haryana for drinking purposes,” a DJB statement said.

The Delhi government had earlier proposed providing treated wastewater to neighbouring states for irrigation in exchange for drinking water. It had said 140 MGD treated wastewater can be given to Uttar Pradesh in return of an equal volume of drinking water from the Murad Nagar regulator. It had also proposed a similar exchange with Haryana at Auchnadi and Jaunti regulators in the neighbouring state.

“The chief minister instructed officials to expedite the negotiations with other states and the Upper Yamuna River Board,” according toa statement issued on Monday. “Our aim is to increase the availability of clean drinking water in Delhi. We have to expedite all ongoing projects related to waste water reuse and groundwater recharge,” he said.
Kejriwal also reviewed the progress of the upgradation of 13 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in industrial areas of Delhi.

According to DSIIDC officials, the department is working on a scheme to convert the CETP’s “outlet water” into drinking water by installing RO units.”This RO water will be supplied back to industries for running their units. This will reduce water demand on the DJB,” the statement said.

