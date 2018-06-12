Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s sit-in a ‘mockery of democracy’, says BJP’s Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said today that the sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at the Lieutenant Governor’s office was a “mockery of democracy”. (PTI)

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said today that the sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues at the Lieutenant Governor’s office was a “mockery of democracy”. Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues spent the night at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office to press for their demands including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and action against officers who have struck work for “four months”.

Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Labour Minister Gopal Rai and Health Minister Satyendar Jain met Baijal at 5.30 pm yesterday and since then, they stayed put there. Tiwari tweeted, “Making mockery of Democracy, No Work only Drama (sic).” Vijender Gupta, the leader of opposition in the assembly, called Kejriwa’s sit-in a way to “shirk work”. “Delhi’s maalik (owner) Kejriwal and company are protesting inside an air-conditioned room.

Delicacies are being served to them from outside while the city’s reeling under a water crisis. They are only concerned about politics and not about people’s issues,” Gupta posted on Twitter. A number of AAP MLAs, party’s leaders and workers have also camped near the L-G office, and the police have barricaded the area. The L-G’s office slammed Kejriwal’s sit-in, saying it was another protest in the sequence of “dharna without reason”.