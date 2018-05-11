Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s nephew arrested in PWD scam, AAP says Centre using ACB to harass them

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s relative Vinay Bansal was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged PWD scam.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s relative Vinay Bansal was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged PWD scam. Vinay Kumar Bansal is the son of Arvind Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal. In May 2017, the ACB registered three FIRs, including one against a company run by Surender Bansal. Three companies, including Renu Constructions (owned by Bansal, Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar), were named in the FIRs. ACB said Vinay was a 50 percent stakeholder in the firm that was allegedly involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in northwest Delhi in 2015-16.

On Thursday, Bansal was remanded to one-day judicial custody by a Delhi court which refused the Anti-Corruption Branch’s plea seeking three-day police custody after he fainted in the court. The magistrate said that the accused fainted in the court during the arguments and according to his medical report his blood pressure is on the higher side.

After Bansal was remanded to one-day custody, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Centre was using Delhi Police and the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) only “to harass and trouble” AAP leaders and their relatives.

In a complaint, Rahul Sharma, the founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), had alleged that Kejriwal and PWD minister Satyendra Jain misused their office for grant of contracts to Bansal. However, they were not named in the FIR. The RACO, an organisation which claims to monitor construction projects in the national capital, had alleged that a firm linked to Bansal was involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in north-west Delhi. It was also alleged that the bills sent to the Public Works Department (PWD) for unfinished works were “false and fabricated”.

Meanwhile, the ACB has also verified the role of four Public Works Department officials in the alleged PWD scam. Sources said the ACB has already examined some PWD officials who will be questioned again in the coming days. The PWD officials were questioned after the ACB team probed that the department’s internal quality assurance team did not inspect the drainage project even once. Officials added that the tender for the project was also given 46 percent below the estimated cost of 4.9 crore.