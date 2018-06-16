Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes back his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar, wishes him healthy life

Parrikar, 62, returned to Goa on Thursday evening and resumed his official work from yesterday. “@manoharparrikar Welcome back sir. God bless you with a long and healthy life,” said Kejriwal in a tweet. (IE)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has welcomed back his Goa counterpart Manohar Parrikar after the latter returned to India following a three-month-long treatment in the USA. Parrikar, 62, returned to Goa on Thursday evening and resumed his official work from yesterday. “@manoharparrikar Welcome back sir. God bless you with a long and healthy life,” said Kejriwal in a tweet. Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment, had left for the US on March 7.

Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence.