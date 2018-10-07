Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges people to vote for AAP in 2019 LS polls, says ‘Every vote to Congress will strengthen BJP’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges people to vote for AAP in 2019 LS polls (Image: Twitter)

Addressing a public rally in Delhi’s Rohini on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kejriwal said that BJP and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) are indirectly supporting the Congress to defeat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The AAP national convener further said that only AAP is the alternative to the saffron party.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government, the Chief Minister said that they have introduced demonetisation, GST and sealing drive in Delhi which ruined the business of the common people. “When I talk to people they say Modi has ruined us, he introduced demonetisation, GST and unleashed sealing. Our business is ruined, but what is the choice? We don’t want to vote for Rahul Gandhi. You have an option in Delhi, vote for AAP, it is the only alternative to the monstrous BJP. Only we can fight and defeat them,” said Kejriwal, reports The Indian Express.

The AAP leader also urged the people to vote for the party in the next general elections and help it to win in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. “Once AAP wins all seven Lok Sabha seats, we won’t let things like sealing happen in Delhi,” said AAP national convener, reports IE.

The Delhi Chief Minister further said that majority of people want to defeat Narendra Modi in the 2019 General elections, adding, that every vote cast to Congress will strengthen the saffron party in the national capital. He said that during the 2014 general elections, AAP secured 33 per cent votes, while BJP and Congress got 46 per cent and 15 per cent votes respectively. “The result, BJP won all the seven seats,” Kejriwal added.

Slamming RSS, the AAP leader said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is trying to confuse people by spreading whisper campaign. He even lauded the previous UPA government headed by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, saying “Congress was better than Modi.” The Delhi Chief Minister also added that RSS’ motive behind these sorts of campaigning is to divide the anti-BJP votes in order to make BJP securing a mandate to form government at the centre next year. “The RSS is trying to confuse voters through their murmur campaign. They engage people at homes and parks and say Modi has ruined everything…This is being done to split the anti-BJP votes in order to make BJP win the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The RSS wants the Congress to get some votes and defeat AAP,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi Chief Minister also talked about the various schemes and projects launched by his government in the national capital such as door to doorstep delivery of government services, subsidies on electricity and free water, rollback of fees hike in private schools, mohalla clinics, free medical tests, surgeries, better government schools etc.