  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges non-BJP parties to vote against farm bills in Rajya Sabha

By: |
Updated: Sep 20, 2020 12:06 PM

"Farmers all over the country are watching the Rajya Sabha today. The BJP is in minority in the Rajya Sabha. I appeal to all the non-BJP parties to defeat these bills, this is what farmers in the country wish," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Arvind Kejriwal, delhi cm, Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party, non bjp party, farm bills, farm mandis, latest news on arvind kejriwalHe on Thursday had demanded that the Centre should withdraw the three bills and said his party MPs will vote against them in Parliament. (File photo: PTI)

National convener of AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to all non-BJP parties to vote against three agriculture-related bills in the Rajya Sabha, saying farmers in the country wished so. Earlier, Kejriwal had said his party will vote against the three bills and termed them “anti-farmer”.

“Farmers all over the country are watching the Rajya Sabha today. The BJP is in minority in the Rajya Sabha. I appeal to all the non-BJP parties to defeat these bills, this is what farmers in the country wish,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. He on Thursday had demanded that the Centre should withdraw the three bills and said his party MPs will vote against them in Parliament.

Related News

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has three Rajya Sabha and one Lok Sabha MPs. The Centre had on Monday introduced ‘The Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill’, ‘The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill’, and ‘The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill’ to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.

These bills seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers’ produce outside notified farm mandis, and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges non-BJP parties to vote against farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farm Bills won’t affect minimum support price, says Agriculture Minister in Rajya Sabha
2H D Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
3PMLA court allows Deepak Kochhar to get treatment at private hospital