Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for COVID-19 after complaining of coronavirus-like symptoms

The Delhi govt official said that Arvind Kejriwal had undergone the test for coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

Arvind Kejriwal COVID-19 test: After self-quarantining due to a bout of mild fever and sore throat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, PTI quoted an official as saying.

The Delhi government official further said that the 51-year-old supremo of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had undergone the coronavirus test on Tuesday morning. PTI quoted the official as saying that Kejriwal has no fever and he is now feeling well.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had developed a sore throat and mild fever and gone into self-quarantine.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh had told ANI that the Delhi CM had complained of fever and sore throat since Saturday, after which he decided to isolate himself at his residence. Arvind Kejriwal is also diabetic, Singh had informed.

In the meanwhile, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 29,000-mark after 1,007 new coronavirus positive cases were recorded on Sunday. With six more deaths in the capital, the Covid-19 death toll for Delhi reached 874.

In the week between May 30 and June 6, Delhi recorded 62 deaths due to coronavirus. Of these, 27 deaths were registered on June 5 alone, PTI reported.

The highest spike in coronavirus cases in Delhi — 1,513 cases — was recorded on June 3.