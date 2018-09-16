​​​
  3. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams Manoj Tiwari for breaking ‘sealed’ lock

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slams Manoj Tiwari for breaking ‘sealed’ lock

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the city's BJP President Manoj Tiwari for breaking a sealed property's lock in his constituency.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 16, 2018 8:58 PM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arvind kejriwal, delhi, manoj tewari, bjp, aap Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the city’s BJP President Manoj Tiwari for breaking a sealed property’s lock in his constituency and said the BJP has ruined Delhi.

“They themselves seal properties in the morning and break the lock in the evening. Do they think that people are stupid?” Kejriwal asked in a tweet.

Kejriwal also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of ruining Delhi through demonetisation, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and sealing drive.

The sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes. It is being implemented by the three BJP-led municipal corporations in Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top