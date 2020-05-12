Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks suggestions of people, experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people can send suggestions on what his government should do post May 17, adding that those considered worthy will be discussed with experts and doctors. (File photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations post May 17 on Tuesday and said his government will send a proposal on the same to the Centre on Thursday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said people can send suggestions on what his government should do post May 17, adding that those considered worthy will be discussed with experts and doctors.

Suggestions can be sent by calling toll-free number 1031, WhatsApp number 8800007722 or by sending emails to delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Barring the COVID-19 containment zones, economic activity should be allowed to resume in the national capital, Kejriwal had said on Monday during a video-conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers of various states.