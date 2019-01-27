Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ruined Delhi, claims BJP’s Vijay Goel

“Goel expressed concern over Delhi’s worsening situation and said that Kejriwal has ruined Delhi. His government is the worst government ever in the history of Delhi,” the statement read.

Union minister Vijay Goel on Sunday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ruined the national capital and the AAP government was the worst ever in Delhi. Goel started a mass movement against Kejriwal’s alleged “misrule and false promises” made to the people of Delhi. According to a statement, Goel along with Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and other leaders launched the movement by raising slogans like “Kejriwal Bhagao Delhi Bachao”.

“Goel expressed concern over Delhi’s worsening situation and said that Kejriwal has ruined Delhi. His government is the worst government ever in the history of Delhi,” the statement read. Tiwari handed over a ‘gada’ (mace) to Goel, saying that it was a symbol of unity and a memento against “corrupt” Kejriwal and his government who were dividing society on caste lines. He claimed that Delhi had become the most polluted city in the world and huge traffic jams had severely affected the life of its citizens.

“The Kejriwal government has not taken any steps to deal with this chaos. In the last four years of his government, neither any development took place nor they have built any new hospitals or colleges as promised by Kejriwal,” he claimed.

He alleged that hospitals were in a bad condition and patients were suffering due to the state government’s apathy and negligence. “Delhiites have been cheated in the name of mohalla clinics. The project which was touted to provide health care to the sick is in need of a miraculous cure as there is no medicines and doctors. Public transport remains stuck in old time frame as no initiatives has been taken to ameliorate the woes of the public,” he claimed.