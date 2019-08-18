Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, RSS chief Mohan Bhawat visit Arun Jaitley at AIIMS

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi to enquire about Arun Jaitley’s health. The former finance minister was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of some breathlesness and anxiety. Soon after Jaitley was admitted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh paid him a visit at the hospital.

Visited Sh Arun Jaitley ji. I pray to God for his good health and fast recovery. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 18, 2019

In a health bulletin late night on August 9, the hospital said: “Arun Jaitley is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable.”

Arun Jaitley handled the ministry of finance and ministry of defense for some time in the first tenure of the Modi government. However, he opted out of the government in the second term considering his health.

On Sunday, Kejriwal was accompanied by deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The two leaders took stock of the situation a day after a major fire broke out at the hospital. On Saturday evening, a major fire broke out on the 2nd floor of the teaching block at AIIMS. Over 40 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was put out by 11pm and no casualties were reported. The hospital though has initated a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“Visited AIIMS where fire incident took place yesterday. Fortunately, no life lost due to swift action taken by AIIMS authorities. Delhi Fire Service personnel worked hard to bring fire under control. Investigations going on to ascertain reasons of fire,” Kejriwal tweeted after his visit.