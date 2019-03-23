Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questions PM Modi over attack on minority community in Gurugram

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 12:27 PM

The incident took place on Thursday evening when few members of the victims family were playing cricket in a vacant plot outside their residence and some boys who were passing from the area has asked them to go to Pakistan and play.

Visuals from the residence in Gurugram where a Muslim family members were beaten up on March 21 by unknown men (Image: ANI)Visuals from the residence in Gurugram where a Muslim family members were beaten up on March 21 by unknown men (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s led government. His scathing criticism of PM Modi came after a Muslim family living in Gurgaon’s Dhamaspur village was attacked with sticks and rods by mobs on Holi evening. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal compared the PM with former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler and said that Hitler also used to do the same thing for power. He added that Hitler’s goons beat up people, murdered them.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when few members of the victims family were playing cricket in a vacant plot outside their residence and some boys who were passing from the area has asked them to go to Pakistan and play. In a police complaint, Dilshad, one of the victim had alleged that two unknown men came on a bike and asked them to go to Pakistan and play. Dilshad also added that fighting erupted when a boy sitting at the back of the bike slapped his uncle Sajid and threatened. The victim also alleged that within 10 minutes of the incident, more than six people attacked their home with Bhalas (spears), talwars (swords) and lathis (sticks). The family also claimed that it took almost 40 minutes for police to appear on the scene.

Another member of the family, Samira said, “We were making food for some guests when suddenly they entered our home. They beat me up with sticks when I tried to stop them. I asked them what has happened,” reports ANI.

The police has arrested six people so far and lodged a case at Bhondsi police station under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC)- 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Speaking to news agency ANI, Shamsher Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Crime) Gurugram said that accused will be identified and arrested soon.

