Arvind Kejriwal Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Delhi CM-designate Arvind Kejriwal, six ministers to take oath at Ramlila Maidan today

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal at party headquarters in Delhi after victory in Delhi Assembly election. (File Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal Swearing In Ceremony Live Updates: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn in for the third time as chief minister of Delhi today. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. The ceremony will begin at 10 AM. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kejriwal. The L-G will also administer oath to six ministers along with Kejriwal. The six ministers are Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam. Meanwhile, security has been tightened and special traffic arrangements have been made for the event. According to the AAP, 50,000 people are likely to attend the event. Nearly 45,000 chairs have been installed in Ramlila Maidan and as many as 12 large LED screens have been installed so that people can witness the oath-taking of Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet. In the just held Assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party pulled out a stunning victory, bagging 62 of the 70 Assembly seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party won the remaining eight seats. The Congress party, which ruled the national capital for 15 years, drew a blank.

Read More