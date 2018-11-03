Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches mobile medical service

By: | Published: November 3, 2018 6:08 PM

Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday formally launched the volunteers mobile medical service by flagging off a mobile medical van.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday formally launched the volunteers mobile medical service by flagging off a mobile medical van at his residence.

The mobile medical van will be a key component of this initiative and will be integrated with medical camps that will target communities within 10-15 km radius of Alshifa Multispeciality Hospital, Okhla.

“The van is equipped with all facilities to provide diagnostic, laboratory, medical check-ups, consultation, and first aid treatment. The mobile clinic will also be fully staffed by a doctor, nurse and medical technologist to offer healthcare services,” an official statement said.

“This initiative will help in early detection of lifestyle diseases like diabetics and hypertension while also educating the public about the importance of hygiene in general with a special focus on mothers and kids,” it added.

