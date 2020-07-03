Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of LNJP doctor who died battling COVID-19

The chief minister termed late Gupta as a "people's doctor' and said it was a duty of the government to support the families of those people who sacrificed their lives for others.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family members of doctor Aseem Gupta who died fighting COVID-19 and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as an ex-gratia to them. The chief minister termed late Gupta as a “people’s doctor’ and said it was a duty of the government to support the families of those people who sacrificed their lives for others.
“Met with the family of Late Dr Aseem Gupta ji who lost his life to Corona. We cannot do anything to bring back the “People’s Doctor”, but it is our duty to support families of those who lay down their lives for us. An ex-gratia of ?1 crore was given to the family today,” Kejriwal tweeted.
- June saw highest number of complaints of crimes against women in 8 months: NCW data
- Ladakhis claim China has occupied Indian land, PM says otherwise, someone is lying: Rahul Gandhi
- 'Used to hunt tigers with Madhavrao Scindia', Digvijaya Singh takes a swipe at Jyotiraditya Scindia's 'Tiger Zinda hai' remark
The ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore is being given by the Delhi government to all its employees who succumb to coronavirus while discharging their duties as frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic. Gupta, a consultant anaesthesiologist at the state-run LNJP hospital, had contracted COVID-19 while on duty. He tested positive on June 6 when he had mild symptoms and was shifted to a quarantine facility.
His symptoms aggravated on June 7 and he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the LNJP hospital. Later he succumbed to the virus at Max Smart Hospital in Saket in south Delhi. The 52-year-old doctor was remembered for going out of his way to serve his patients.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.