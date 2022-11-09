scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates DY Chandrachud on assuming office as CJI

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Written by PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates DY Chandrachud on assuming office as CJI
"I extend my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud ji on assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India. May he successfully uphold the cause of law and justice in our society in the times to come," Kejriwal tweeted. (File/IE online)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Justice DY Chandrachud on being administered oath as the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday.

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read| Gujarat elections 2022: Can gung-ho over AAP damage BJP on Modi’s home turf?

Also Read

“I extend my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud ji on assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India. May he successfully uphold the cause of law and justice in our society in the times to come,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the head of India’s Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

More Stories on
Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.