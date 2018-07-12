Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal blames PM Modi’s vendetta politics for raids on Yogendra Yadav’s kin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came out in support of Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came out in support of Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav after raids on his former colleagues’ family members and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi must end his vendetta politics.

“We strongly condemn victimisation of Yogendra Yadav’s family by the Modi government through the use of agencies like IT (Income Tax Department). Modi government should stop such vendetta politics,” Kejriwal tweeted. On Wednesday, Yadav in a series of tweets, said that a hospital run by his sisters in Haryana’s Rewari was raided by Income Tax officials.

“The Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my nine-day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP (minimum support price) and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari. “Please search me, my home, why target my family?”

In another tweet, he said that more than 100 officials from Delhi raided the hospital at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and “detained” all the doctors, including his sisters, brother-in-law and nephew, in their chambers. “Hospital sealed, including ICU for new-born babies. A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can’t silence me,” Yadav said.