Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asks people to be careful while clicking selfie on signature bridge

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 6:26 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people in the city to be cautious while clicking a selfie and not drive at a high speed on the newly-opened Signature Bridge.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM, Signature Bridge, clicking a selfie on signature bridge, Signature BridgeThe chief minister made the request as three people have died in accident on the bridge in the last two days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people in the city to be cautious while clicking a selfie and not drive at a high speed on the newly-opened Signature Bridge. The chief minister made the request as three people have died in accident on the bridge in the last two days. “I am extremely concerned about the accidents on Signature Bridge. It is the pride of Delhi. It is my appeal to all the people, especially the youth, to be careful while clicking selfies on the Signature Bridge and not drive vehicles at a high speed. Your life is precious to the country and for your parents,” Kejriwal tweeted.

A 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured after their motorcycle skidded and hit a road divider on the Signature Bridge Saturday, a day after two medical students died in a crash there. On Friday morning, the two students on a bike were killed after ramming into a divider and falling from 30 feet.

With two accidents in two days and reports of people scaling its boundaries to take selfies, the Signature Bridge has been in the limelight since its inauguration by Kejriwal on November 4.

