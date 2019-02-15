Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and MP Kirti Azad settle in HC defamation row with DDCA

By: | Published: February 15, 2019 3:31 PM

Taking note of the submissions, the court disposed of DDCA's defamation suit. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Kejriwal' lawyer, Anupam Shrivastava, handed over in court to the DDCA counsel, Pradeep Chhindra, a letter stating that statements regarding functioning and finances of the cricketing body have been withdrawn.

Arvind Kejriwal, Kirti Azad, Delhi High Court, DDCA, defamation row with ddca, Aam Aadmi PartyNo reasons were given in court as to why both of them were withdrawing their statements against DDCA. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and cricketer-turned-MP Kirti Azad on Friday told the Delhi High Court that they were settling the defamation row with cricketing body DDCA. Both Kejriwal and suspended BJP MP Azad told Justice R S Endlaw that they were withdrawing the allegedly defamatory statements made against cricketing body DDCA, which in turn told the court that it was withdrawing its Rs 5 crore defamation suit against them.

Also read| Only lip service: China once again blocks India’s bid to designate JeM founder Masood Azahar as global terrorist 

Taking note of the submissions, the court disposed of DDCA’s defamation suit. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Kejriwal’ lawyer, Anupam Shrivastava, handed over in court to the DDCA counsel, Pradeep Chhindra, a letter stating that statements regarding functioning and finances of the cricketing body have been withdrawn. No reasons were given in court as to why both of them were withdrawing their statements against DDCA.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and MP Kirti Azad settle in HC defamation row with DDCA
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition