Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and colleagues to spend second night at L-G office

Arvind Kejriwal is spending second night at L-G office.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is staging a sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor’s office along with his cabinet colleagues, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce his second night stay there.

“Our 2nd nite at LG House. We r here becoz. We luv Del n we care for Del.We hv worked v hard for Del. We want Del to further improve. We feel shattered becoz many great initiatives getting stuck. Lets improve our beloved Del, LG Sir. N lets do it together (sic),” he tweeted.

Kejriwal, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai had gone to meet Lt Governor Anil Baijal on the issue of IAS officers “strike” and doorstep ration delivery scheme last evening.

After the meeting ended around 6 pm yesterday, the chief minister said that he and his cabinet colleagues were going to stay at the waiting room of the L-G office as their demands were refused by Baijal.

Kejriwal has sought from Baijal his direction to IAS officers to end their strike, punishment to officers who struck work and approval to his government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme.