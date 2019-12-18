Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleges Opposition spreading violence after sensing defeat in upcoming Assembly polls

New Delhi | Published: December 18, 2019 1:49:47 PM

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday that the "opposition" was "spreading violence" in the national capital after sensing defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

delhi elections, Arvind Kejriwal, delhi protest, delhi violence, delhi assembly election 2020Kejriwal claimed that the AAP was headed for a huge victory in Delhi, which has scared the “opposition”. (PTI)

Kejriwal claimed that the AAP was headed for a huge victory in Delhi, which has scared the “opposition”. “The whole country knows who is capable of causing riots,” Kejriwal said, and appealed to the people of Delhi to defeat such forces and maintain peace. 12181303

