Delhi: Cleric arrested, booked under Arms Act for possession of live bullet during visit to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

By: | Updated: November 27, 2018 11:56 AM

Days after a chilli power attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside the Secretariat building, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man with live bullets in his possession when he was being frisked by the security guard at the CM's residence.

Days after a chilli power attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside the Secretariat building, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man with live bullet in his possession when he was being frisked by the security guard at the CM’s residence. The arrested man has been identified as Imran (31), one among the clerics who had gone to visit CM Kejriwal urging a hike in salary paid by Waqf Board. The incident had taken place on Monday morning, ANI reported.

Police said that Imran was arrested under the stringent provisions of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway to establish any possible links. During interrogation, Imran told police that he found the ammunition in a donation box at a mosque and had kept them in his pocket. He said he later forgot about it.

“A live cartridge was found in pocket of one of the men. We arrested him. He is a caretaker at Baoli masjid in Karol Bagh. He says someone had dropped it in donation box two months back. He didn’t inform police and carried it with intention of throwing it away,” ADCP Harinder Singh told news agency ANI.

The development comes a day after blamed the BJP-led Centre for the chilli powder attack on him and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quit if the Centre can’t protect a Chief Minister.

This is a developing story. More details awaited

