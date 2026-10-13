Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde, along with several party volunteers, were on Tuesday detained by Delhi Police after they jumped a gate and entered Jantar Mantar to stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The detentions came after the Centre revoked Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest venue, effectively ending demonstrations at the landmark site. In its place, Delhi Police designated three alternative locations for future rallies and sit-ins: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and the CBD Ground in East Delhi.

According to The Indian Express, the CJP leaders entered the premises on Tuesday morning in an attempt to reclaim Jantar Mantar as a protest venue. Videos shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke showed protesters climbing an iron gate and a police barricade, carrying flags and raising slogans as police personnel attempted to stop them.

The protesters were heard raising “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad” slogans before being detained and taken away, the report said.

In a post accompanying the video, Dipke challenged the government’s decision, writing, “You cannot denotify the resistance.”

The latest confrontation comes amid a continuing political dispute over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of irregularities raised by CJP and opposition parties.

‘Jantar Mantars will emerge across the country’: Dipke

Reacting to the detentions, Dipke accused the government of attempting to restrict dissent by removing Jantar Mantar’s designation as a protest site.

He argued that changing the status of the venue would not stop demonstrations and said similar protest sites would emerge elsewhere in the country.

“PM’s fear is evident from the fact that he has removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. He thinks protests will stop if Jantar Mantar is no longer a designated protest site, but that is not going to happen. Jantar Mantars will now emerge across the country,” Dipke said.

In a separate statement, the CJP founder criticised the detention of his colleagues after they hoisted the national flag at the site. He questioned why raising the Tricolour should result in police action and described the detentions as an infringement of the protesters’ rights.

Dipke also urged Delhi Police to ensure that those in custody could consult their lawyers, alleging that he had previously been kept in detention for 24 hours without being allowed to speak to a lawyer.

The party has maintained that it will continue its agitation until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. Its protest is linked to allegations concerning the SIR process, which has become a flashpoint between opposition groups and the authorities.

Three new protest sites designated in Delhi

The decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues has changed the arrangements for demonstrations in the capital.

Three alternative locations have been finalised following recommendations by a committee under the Union Home Ministry. These are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi.

Jantar Mantar, located in central Delhi, has traditionally served as a venue for political demonstrations, sit-ins and public campaigns. The decision to withdraw its designated status has drawn criticism from CJP, which argues that the move will not deter its agitation.

The fresh detentions came after CJP had sought permission to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar and continued to press for a designated date and venue for its protest against Kumar.

The latest action also follows the detention of CJP leaders ahead of an earlier protest on October 10. Dipke, Das and Ranka had been detained at Delhi airport after arriving from Mumbai, preventing them from reaching the proposed demonstration.

The leaders were subsequently released, but the dispute over access to Jantar Mantar has continued.

Supreme Court seeks senior Delhi Police officer’s presence over alleged assault on women journalists

Separately, the Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the personal presence of a senior Delhi Police officer to explain allegations that women journalists were assaulted while covering recent protests in Delhi.

According to Live Law, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the observation after senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned a petition filed by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI).

The petition seeks safeguards for journalists reporting from protests, with particular attention to the safety of women journalists.

Jaising informed the court that advance notice had been given to the Solicitor General. The Chief Justice said a senior police officer should remain present to explain the allegations.

The court’s intervention comes amid heightened scrutiny of the police response to demonstrations in the capital, including detentions, barricading and restrictions imposed around protest venues.

The allegations concerning the treatment of journalists are separate from the dispute over the designation of Jantar Mantar. The court has sought an explanation from the police; the allegations should not be treated as established findings.

Eknath Shinde criticises INDIA bloc’s march to Supreme Court

The political confrontation over the protests also extended to the INDIA bloc‘s attempt to march towards the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticised the opposition bloc’s move, describing it as an attempt to put pressure on the judiciary.

“It was a black Day in Indian history. The morcha to the Supreme Court was an attempt to pressurise the judiciary. This has happened for the first time in the country,” Shinde said at a press conference.

The march came amid opposition protests over the SIR controversy and the demand for accountability from the Election Commission.