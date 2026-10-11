Delhi CJP protest Live Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called another round of protests for Sunday, with plans to return to Jantar Mantar and continue its demonstration until all its demands are fulfilled.
Security arrangements across the area will remain stringent, with approximately 30,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces deployed. Barricades will continue to restrict access along Parliament Street and around Jantar Mantar.
The protest call on Saturday triggered extensive security restrictions across the National Capital. By 7 pm, around 6,000 people had reportedly been detained, while demonstrators were prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar.
India hits back at UN for ‘misplaced concerns’
The United Nations Human Rights Office had raised concerns over reports of widespread detentions in India in the lead-up to and during Saturday’s protests. India hit back saying the OHCHR’s concerns were “misplaced and constitute an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India.”
India defended its democratic framework, stressing that the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to peaceful assembly. It pointed to the country’s established institutions, independent judiciary and free media as safeguards for democratic rights.
The government also maintained that, as in other democracies, the exercise of these freedoms is subject to reasonable restrictions to preserve public order, while authorities operate within the law and citizens can approach the courts to seek remedies for grievances.
India also urged the human rights body to pay comparable attention to large-scale demonstrations in other parts of the world, stressing that its approach should remain impartial and consistent in addressing such situations.
Wangchuk warns of hunger strike
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned the Centre of another hunger strike if the leaders detained during the crackdown on protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are not released by Sunday.
In a video message shared on his social media accounts, Wangchuk described the situation in the country as resembling an undeclared state of emergency. He said he had appealed for unity and peace ahead of the demonstrations but had not anticipated such a large-scale crackdown in what is widely regarded as the world’s largest democracy.
Delhi Metro Update
All Delhi metro stations’ entry and exit gates were reopened on Saturday night. The DMRC announced on Saturday that commuters could access stations without restrictions. The corporation also confirmed that interchange facilities at the affected stations had been restored, enabling passengers to change lines as usual.
However, restrictions are expected to be imposed yet again as fresh round of protests take-off. Several trains heading towards Delhi had been suspended on October 10 amid security arrangements for the demonstration.
Follow this space for live updates on the Delhi CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, including the latest developments around CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Election Commission, and related statements.
Security arrangements has been heightened at Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP protest in Delhi today.
#watch | Delhi: Security has been deployed at Jantar Mantar https://t.co/8bPAngCjqD— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026
Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned that he would begin another hunger strike if leaders detained during the crackdown on protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation were not released by Sunday.
In a video message on social media, he described the situation as resembling an undeclared emergency and said he had appealed for unity and peace ahead of the demonstrations but had not expected such a large-scale crackdown.
INDIA bloc to hold protest march in Delhi on Monday, submit memorandum to CJI The INDIA bloc will hold a protest march in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh on the 'vote chori' issue on Monday, while a delegation of its senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India for his intervention in the matter.
Four journalists’ organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) condemned the alleged detention and harassment of journalists covering protests in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The bodies called for an apology and an inquiry into the incidents.
Security remained tight across Delhi, with around 30,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces deployed. Barricades continued to restrict access to Parliament Street and areas around Jantar Mantar.
The CJP’s protest call prompted widespread security restrictions across the national capital. By 7 pm, around 6,000 people had reportedly been detained, while protesters were stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar.
Delhi witnessed tight security, mass detentions and a political confrontation on Saturday as police moved to prevent the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Heavy police deployment, barricades at the Ghazipur border and restrictions at 45 Metro stations triggered Opposition allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights, while the BJP accused protesters of promoting anarchy.
Several people were detained across the national capital, including prominent Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan. Police sources later said most detainees had been released, while CJP leaders remained in custody as legal procedures were to be followed.
In a key development, Delhi Police detained CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das as they were preparing to disembark from a flight at Delhi airport. They were reportedly told that the proposed protest had not been granted permission.
Police sources said security arrangements would continue amid the possibility of further protest calls from CJP, the All India Youth Federation, the All India Students Federation and the Students’ Federation of India.