Delhi CJP protest Live Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called another round of protests for Sunday, with plans to return to Jantar Mantar and continue its demonstration until all its demands are fulfilled.

Security arrangements across the area will remain stringent, with approximately 30,000 police personnel and 200 companies of paramilitary forces deployed. Barricades will continue to restrict access along Parliament Street and around Jantar Mantar.

The protest call on Saturday triggered extensive security restrictions across the National Capital. By 7 pm, around 6,000 people had reportedly been detained, while demonstrators were prevented from reaching Jantar Mantar.

India hits back at UN for ‘misplaced concerns’

The United Nations Human Rights Office had raised concerns over reports of widespread detentions in India in the lead-up to and during Saturday’s protests. India hit back saying the OHCHR’s concerns were “misplaced and constitute an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India.”

India defended its democratic framework, stressing that the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to peaceful assembly. It pointed to the country’s established institutions, independent judiciary and free media as safeguards for democratic rights.

The government also maintained that, as in other democracies, the exercise of these freedoms is subject to reasonable restrictions to preserve public order, while authorities operate within the law and citizens can approach the courts to seek remedies for grievances.

India also urged the human rights body to pay comparable attention to large-scale demonstrations in other parts of the world, stressing that its approach should remain impartial and consistent in addressing such situations.

Wangchuk warns of hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned the Centre of another hunger strike if the leaders detained during the crackdown on protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar are not released by Sunday.

In a video message shared on his social media accounts, Wangchuk described the situation in the country as resembling an undeclared state of emergency. He said he had appealed for unity and peace ahead of the demonstrations but had not anticipated such a large-scale crackdown in what is widely regarded as the world’s largest democracy.

Delhi Metro Update

All Delhi metro stations’ entry and exit gates were reopened on Saturday night. The DMRC announced on Saturday that commuters could access stations without restrictions. The corporation also confirmed that interchange facilities at the affected stations had been restored, enabling passengers to change lines as usual.

However, restrictions are expected to be imposed yet again as fresh round of protests take-off. Several trains heading towards Delhi had been suspended on October 10 amid security arrangements for the demonstration.

Follow this space for live updates on the Delhi CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, including the latest developments around CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Election Commission, and related statements.

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