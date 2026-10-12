Delhi CJP Protest: Tight security is in place across Central Delhi as the INDIA bloc prepares to march to the Supreme Court on Monday. The parties are protesting what they call electoral irregularities and are demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They have also urged people from all over the country to join the protest.

Rahul Gandhi-led Opposition parties to march to Supreme Court

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged other Opposition parties, students, and civil society organisations to join the protest march planned for October 12. He invited them to walk together to the Supreme Court in a peaceful show of unity to “defend our democracy”

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Gandhi said the INDIA bloc would take to the streets again after accusing Delhi Police and BJP workers of using force against students and women during an earlier protest that demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He claimed the young protesters had come out with peaceful intentions but were attacked, and that this was not the kind of India people wanted.

Why is INDIA bloc marching to SC?

Gandhi announced that people from across party lines, gender, caste and regions would march to the Supreme Court and submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice.

The demands include an end to what he called “vote theft”, a halt to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Gandhi also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of allowing RSS-BJP workers to attack women and youth. Addressing Shah directly, he said no amount of police force or party workers would intimidate the protesters or make them back down.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal backed the call, saying the protest had grown into a larger movement to protect the country’s democratic values. He urged people to come out and join the march.

CJI Surya Kant refuses to meet Opposition, lists out reasons

After Rahul Gandhi called for a march to the apex court, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant turned down the Opposition’s request for a meeting. According to The Indian Express, the CJI gave four reasons for his decision.

First, he explained that the issues the Opposition wanted to discuss, including SIR and matters concerning the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), were already before the court.

Second, he clarified that the Constitution does not allow the court to take up such complaints through its administrative process.

The CJI also pointed out that the court could examine these issues through judicial review under Article 32 of the Constitution and other legal provisions. He said that if the Opposition filed a petition on Monday, the court could hear it the next day, along with other related cases already scheduled for hearing.

He also reaffirmed the Supreme Court’s commitment to safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights, making it clear that people could approach the court whenever they needed legal protection.

CJI leaders to seek fresh date for Jantar Mantar protests

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das, are scheduled to visit Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am on Monday to request permission for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The party has given the Delhi Police 24 hours to confirm a date for the protest. CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said the party would announce its own protest programme if the police failed to respond within the deadline.

Kerala Assembly to move resolution today

The Congress-led government in Kerala is set to move a resolution in the state Assembly on Monday, asking the Union government to remove Gyanesh Kumar from the post of Chief Election Commissioner.

If passed, Kerala will become the first state Assembly in India to formally seek the CEC’s removal through a resolution. According to the Assembly’s official bulletin, Chief Minister V D Satheesan will present the resolution.

Earlier, in September last year, the Kerala Assembly, under the then Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, had passed a resolution opposing the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Besides calling for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner, the resolution will seek the restoration of voting rights for eligible voters whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls. It will also demand that errors in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process be corrected.

Another key demand will be to change the committee responsible for selecting Election Commissioners. The proposed panel would include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

Delhi metro and traffic curbs today

Security arrangements have been strengthened across several parts of Delhi, with barricades set up at multiple locations. Police and security personnel have been deployed near Barakhamba Road and Mandi House, including teams from the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As a precautionary measure, entry and exit gates at six metro stations will remain shut from 6 am to 4 pm on October 12, 2026. The affected stations are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road.