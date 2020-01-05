Delhi Chief Secretary warns govt departments against delay in salaries of contractual employees

The chief secretary said that sometimes delays can be caused for want of requisite concurrence from the Finance Department.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has written to heads of departments in the Delhi government, warning them against any delay in payment of salaries to contractual employees.

In his letter, the chief secretary said non-compliance of the order would be viewed seriously and appropriate action taken against the defaulting officers.

Heads of departments are required to send a certificate by the 20th of every month saying all contractual employees have been paid due wages pertaining to the previous month.

The Labour Department had also recently asked other departments to ensure timely-payment of wages to contractual employees of the Delhi government.

In the letter, Dev said it had been observed that some departments and organisations under the Delhi government were defaulting in implementing these directions.

“All concerned HODs are directed to scrupulously follow the instructions in letter and spirit and send certificate on or before 20th day of each month.

“Any lapse in this regard shall be viewed seriously and appropriate action shall be taken against the defaulting officers in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The chief secretary said that sometimes delays can be caused for want of requisite concurrence from the Finance Department.

“Such cases necessitate proactive actions on the part of the departments and agencies to get their proposals cleared,” he said.

The wages should be paid by the seventh day of every month if the establishment has engaged less than 1,000 workers and by the 10th day if the department or organisation has hired more than 1,000 workers.