Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Six-member police team questions CM Arvind Kejriwal

A six-member team of the Delhi Police today arrived at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office here for questioning him in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February. Sources said the team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh has begun questioning the chief minister at his camp office and is also recording the proceedings, as demanded by Kejriwal. Police said they have gone with their own recording equipment. While some members of the team arrived at the chief minister’s office around 4.40 pm to set up the recording equipment, Singh arrived at 5 pm. Around three-four advocates have also arrived at Kejriwal’s residence. Prakash was allegedly assaulted during a meeting at Kejriwal’s official residence on February 19. Police said the chief minister was present when the alleged assault took place.

Kejriwal had agreed to join the probe yesterday following a notice by the Delhi Police on May 16. He had demanded he be allowed to video record the proceedings. However, the police had said the proceedings will be video recorded, but the chief minister won’t be allowed to do so. The police might also summon his deputy Manish Sisodia in the case as he was present when the alleged incident took place. The police have already questioned 11 AAP MLAs present at the chief minister’s residence for the meeting. Two of the party MLAs — Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal –were arrested in the case.

Kejriwal, his former advisor V K Jain and Sisodia were also present in the meeting. Jain was also questioned in the case. On February 23, a police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the chief minister’s residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited. The alleged assault on the chief secretary had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.