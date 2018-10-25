​​​
  3. Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Relief for AAP! HC grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

The Chief Secretary had alleged that he was assaulted during a meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence on February 19.

October 25, 2018
The Delhi High court on Thursday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other AAP MLAs in a case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and posted the matter for hearing on December 7. The Chief Secretary had alleged that he was assaulted during a meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence on February 19.

Soon after the incident came to light, the Delhi Police filed a case against AAP MLAs and arrested two party legislators–Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal. The police have also questioned 11 AAP MLAs present at Kejriwal’s residence when the incident took place.

In August, the Delhi Police named Arvind Kejriwal, Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 AAP MLAs in the charge sheet that was filed under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, AAP rubbished all the allegations labelled by Chief Secretary Prakash.

Narrating the incident, the Chief Secretary had said that during the meeting, one of the MLAs firmly shut the door of the room and he was made to sit in between Amanatullah Khan and another MLA on a three-seater sofa.

