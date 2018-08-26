Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Drama in Patiala House court as probe officer lashes out at AAP for questioning his integrity

A drama unfolded in the Patiala House Court on Saturday during the hearing of an assault case involving Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. A report in The Indian Express said that while the public prosecutor in the case did not turn up possibly ‘due to a communication gap’; Delhi Police Additional DCP Harendra Singh lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party for questioning his integrity and the court eventually refused Delhi Police’s plea to take cognizance of the case immediately.

At 10 am, when the court met to take up businesses for the day, senior AAP counsel BS Joon requested it to direct Harendra Singh to file a written reply on their application seeking he be ordered not to leak the contents of the chargesheet filed in the case to the media. To this, Harendra Singh replied that AAP leaders are questioning his integrity and added that they never leave any opportunity to defame the police.

Referring to CM Kejriwal’s past remark calling police ‘thulla’, the probe officer said, “Only thing said is (already) public information… How can they question my integrity, uprightness?”

He even said that after the chargesheet was filed, AAP leaders had called it “kachra (garbage)”. He said that AAP leaders are in a regular habit of passing defamatory comments. He said, “What kind of statement is that? Have they read the chargesheet?” The officials submitted to the court to restrain “these loud-mouthed party functionaries to refrain from making such comments”.

The chargesheet in the case was filed by the police in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on August 13. It had named Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other APP MLAs for assaulting Anshu Prakash at the CM’s residence in his presence. The chargesheet was put up before the court for cognizance on August 25, but the court said that it will take up the matter on the next date of hearing on September 18.

Then AAP lawyer BS Joon said that “what AAP leaders gave was a political statement. But a police officer cannot leak the case to the media as he is bound by rules and guidelines.”

The court then sought a transcript of Harendra Singh’s interview to the media.

The court then asked why the public prosecutor did not appear. To this, the Delhi Police replied that there was some communication gap and that they will need a special public prosecutor in this case.

“There was some communication gap, he (Atul Srivastava) is not made to appear,” Investigating Officer Singh said.

After this, the court discussed the various charges. The IO said that there was a ‘common object to the alleged assault’. He said that meeting was called at midnight when never ever a midnight meeting has been called.

Singh explained that for last one-and-a-half months, the Delhi government had been planning for advertisement but this could not be taken forward due to legal provisions. He said that then they pressured the Chief Secretary to get the job done and called him at midnight. “The CS was asked to sit between two MLAs who have the most number of criminal records. They pressured him to act in a certain manner and the common objects were confinement, threat, assault…,” the IO told the court.

When the IO said that there was an unlawful assembly and one man was cornered by 13 persons, the court asked: “How did all accused know about the intention?” To this, the IO replied that the court may take cognizance and charges may be decided at the stage of ‘framing of charges’. But Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal deferred the matter saying he needed more time. The hearing in the case will resume on September 18.