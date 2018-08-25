Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Court rejects AAP plea seeking to restrain media from reporting

A Delhi court today rejected a plea filed by MLAs of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking an order be passed restraining the Delhi Police from sharing information with media in Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

The AAP MLAs had earlier this month filed a plea in the Patiala House Court urging the investigating agency, especially, additional DCP Harinder Singh, may be restrained from leaking the contents of the chargehseet to the media and from giving interviews in relation to the case.

The court had while admitting the plea, asked the Delhi Police to file the response on the plea.

The AAP MLAs had moved the court after Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other AAP MLAs in connection with an assault case involving Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February at the CM’s residence. The chargesheet also named Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

The Patiala House Court today also said that it will consider the chargesheet on the next date of hearing on September 18.

Prakash had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on February 19 night where he was called for a meeting.