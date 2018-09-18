​​​
  3. Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia summoned, to appear before court on Oct 25

Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia summoned, to appear before court on Oct 25

Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: The Patiala House court in the national capital today summoned as accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs in connection with the case.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2018 11:03 AM
Delhi Chief Secretary assault case, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Anshu Prakash, Anshu Prakash assault case, Patiala House court, Patiala House court issues summons, india news Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: The Patiala House court in the national capital today summoned as accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs in connection with the case. The summons have been sent to all the accused named in the charge sheet that was filed by the Delhi Police in the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The court has also directed the Delhi CM and 12 others to appear before it on October 25 in the matter.

Further details awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top