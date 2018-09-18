Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia summoned, to appear before court on Oct 25

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: The Patiala House court in the national capital today summoned as accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs in connection with the case. The summons have been sent to all the accused named in the charge sheet that was filed by the Delhi Police in the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The court has also directed the Delhi CM and 12 others to appear before it on October 25 in the matter.

