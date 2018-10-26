Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Assembly committee proceedings against me biased, premeditated, Anshu Prakash to HC

The entire process was based on mala fide, bias and was all together premediated, senior advocate Vivek Chib, appearing for the bureaucrat submitted. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the entire proceedings of the privilege committee of the Delhi Assembly against him were “biased and premeditated”. Prakash made this submission through his counsel before Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who was hearing a plea challenging initiation of privilege committee proceedings against him by the Delhi Assembly.

In the process, the Assembly’s Privileges Committee also asked Prakash to appear before the Assembly on a reference made by the Question and Reference Committee. The entire process was based on mala fide, bias and was all together premediated, senior advocate Vivek Chib, appearing for the bureaucrat submitted, The Indian Express reported.

The lawyers further argued that ‘the act of the committee was a violation of his fundamental right’. Chib submitted that this can be made out as, despite the court’s direction and repeated requests made by them, they have failed to provide video recordings as well as the verbatim record of the proceedings, in which he appeared before the panel.

While arguing without records, Prakash cannot defend himself against the charges of breach of privilege, Chib contended. The arguments, however, remained inconclusive and will resume on November 27.

The Chief Secretary had moved the high court in March this year after he was served a notice by the Privileges Committee for skipping a meeting on February 20. The Privileges Committee had issued Prakash a notice on a complaint by the Question and Reference (Q&R) Committee of the Delhi Assembly.

Apart from him, the Q&R committee had served notices on two other IAS officers to examine the issue of a reply from the Department of Cooperative Society, which was found to be incomplete and unsatisfactory. This issue relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Delhi Nagrik Sahkari Bank.

Both of them have also challenged the notices and summons issued to them in this regard and their pleas are also tagged with that of Prakash. Opposing the pleas, the Assembly contended that the court does not have the jurisdiction to look into the committee proceedings and that the petitions were premature at this stage.