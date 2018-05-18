Delhi Chief Secretary ‘assault’ case: Arvind Kejriwal agrees to join probe, insists on video recording of proceedings

The February case created a sense of annoyance among the bureaucrats in Delhi when Anshu Prakash, the Chief Secretary, complained about the incident.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday told Delhi Police that he is willing to join police probe into the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, but insisted that the recording of his statements be videographed, a demand that the Delhi Police is learnt to have denied.

The Delhi Police had on May 17 summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal in the Chief Secretary assault case. The alleged assault took place in February in the official residence of the CM.

While police summoned Kejriwal and have sought time to meet him, the CM expressed his willingness to attend the police questioning by the police under camera and has also asked a copy of the recording.

In a letter to the Station House Officer of the Civil Lines Police Station, Kejriwal said that he would be available at 5 pm on Friday at his camp office in his home instead of 11 am, which the Police had requested in the summons.

However, as The Indian Express, Delhi Police has rejected the proposal. Harendra Singh, Additional DCP(North District) said: “We cannot allow him to make any video of the questioning, according to 161 (3) of the CrPC. We have received Kejriwal’s response and we will go to his camp office on Friday at 5 pm to question him.”

The February case created a sense of annoyance among the bureaucrats in Delhi when Anshu Prakash, the Chief Secretary, complained about the incident. While two AAP MLAs were arrested by the police in relation to the case — and later let off on bail — the ruling party has rejected the allegations and has alleged that the case was an opposition bid to weaken the party and the CM.

Meanwhile, AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that it would be for the first time in India’s history when Police would question a CM in a false case.