Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash transferred to Department of Telecommunications

By: | Updated: November 17, 2018 11:14 PM

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in February this year.

Anshu Prakash

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted at chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in February this year, was transferred to the Department of Telecommunications Saturday, an official order stated.

Prakash, a 1986-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was at loggerheads with the Kejriwal government.

According to an order of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Prakash has been posted as additional secretary in the Department of Telecommunications.

He had alleged assault by some AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the chief minister’s residence in February this year.

Delhi’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, who hails from Odisha and is also an officer of the 1986 batch of the AGMUT, is in the race for the new chief secretary of Delhi.

Jalaj Srivastava, additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, was also transferred.

He was posted as additional secretary in the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the DoPT order said.

