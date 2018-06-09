Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleges raid at DJB offices, CBI denies

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that a joint CBI-ACB team conducted searches at the offices of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to frame him in flase cases — a charge denied by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"CBI and ACB started randomly picking files from DJB. No specific enquiry. Because now I am Minister-in-Charge, their effort is somehow frame me in something," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

“Prime Minister, LG (Lieutenant Governor) and BJP – if you have specific information, please investigate. But don’t victimize Delhi’s people by paralyzing all departments of Delhi government,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that he would put out the list of all the files sought by the CBI and the ACB (Anti Corruption Branch) in public domain.

“The Prime Minister and the LG should explain reasons for seeking those files. Else they should apologise to Delhiites for this witch-hunting exercise,” he added.

In another tweet, Kejriwal also sought time from LG Anil Baijal on Monday afternoon to “discuss some important matters”.

However, a CBI official told IANS that no raids were carried out by the agency officials at the offices of DJB.