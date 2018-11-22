Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Dev likely to be appointed as chief secretary

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Dev (File photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Dev is likely to be appointed chief secretary of the national capital, sources said Thursday.

A formal order of the appointment of Dev, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is expected anytime soon, they said.

Dev has also been Chandigarh UT adviser.

Incumbent Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was recently transferred to the epartment of telecommunications of the central government.

Prakash, who was allegedly assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in February, has been appointed as additional secretary in the telecom department.