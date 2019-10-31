Chhath Puja politics: AAP-BJP workers clash in Delhi, Sanjay Singh sits on dharna in Kalkaji

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on dharna in Kalkaji area of South Delhi. (Photo/AAP)

Delhi Chhath politics: A day after workers of ruling Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party clashed over the construction of a Chhath Puja ghat in south Delhi’s Kalkaji area, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday sat on a dharna accusing the BJP of playing ‘dirty politics’ over the issue.

Sanjay Singh claimed that BJP workers thrashed his partymen when they countered local councillor Subhash Bhadana who opposed the construction of a Chhath ghat inside MCD park in Kalkaji. “The incident has exposed the true face of the BJP. I won’t leave from here untill the BJP is exposed completely,” Sanjay Singh told reporters.

‘AAP trying to instigate violence between communities’

Accusing the ruling AAP of trying to instigate violence between two communities, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari described the conflict as a local issue which he said should be resolved by residents of the locality.

Tiwari said that rather than focussing on preparations for Chhath Puja on Yamuna river banks, the AAP is indulging in petty colony politics. “They actually have no intention to facilitate proper facilities for Chhath Puja,” the North East Delhi MP said.

Delhi is scheduled to hold Assembly elections early next year and both the AAP and BJP are already trying to woo Purvanchalis who form a large part of voter base in the national capital. While the AAP, which routed the BJP in 2015 winning 67 of the 70 assembly constituencies, is confident of retaining power, the saffron party is trying hard to return to power after nearly two decades.