Massive fire at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk market, no casualty reported

A massive fire broke out at Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk this morning and 13 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualty has been reported in the fire as of now. More details are awaited.

